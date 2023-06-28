News you can trust since 1891
Lucky cat uses one of its nine lives after being rescued from flat fire in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Fire Service to the rescue!
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

A cat was given some much-needed help after he got stuck in a flat during a blaze in Houghton Regis.

The black and white cat was rescued by firefighters in Parkside Drive on Monday (June 26).

Dunstable fire crews were quick on the scene to put out the fire and save the moggy from the flames. The cat survived and was given oxygen and trauma care. The feline is fine, but he doesn’t have any whiskers or eyebrows at the moment.

"Me-wow, I am happy to be out of that fire.""Me-wow, I am happy to be out of that fire."
