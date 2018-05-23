LuniCrew want your support

A unicyclist from Luton is appealing for the town’s support when he competes at the UK Trial Championships in Essex with LuniCrew, Luton unicyclists, this weekend. Neon, 20, from Stopsley, started to learn unicycling three years ago and now he loves the competition and the joy it brings to spectators. The UK Trial Championships are from Friday until Monday.

Neon said: “I watched a lot of videos and learnt how to do it, it is unusual and really fun, a really unique sport. I love it because I enjoy it and I also like entertaining people, seeing a unicyclist always puts a smile on people’s faces.”

