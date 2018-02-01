Luton academic publishes new book about teen pregnancy

A staff member at Luton’s University of Bedfordshire has written a new book offering an insight into how teen pregnancy rates can be reduced.

Alison Hadley OBE, director of the university’s Teenage Pregnancy Knowledge Exchange (TPKE), led the Labour government’s Teenage Pregnancy Strategy for England, which helped reduce the number of pregnancies in the country by over 50 per cent.

Her new book, Teenage Pregnancy and Young Parenthood, aimed at academics and policymakers, discusses how the lessons learned could be applied internationally.

Ms Hadley said: “Successful government policies can be quickly forgotten, and energy and resources wasted in working out new approaches.

“This book shares lessons of the successful strategy to help sustain progress in England, and contribute to international efforts to improve young people’s reproductive and sexual health.”

Alison co-wrote the book with Professor Roger Ingham and Dr Venkatraman Chandra-Mouli.