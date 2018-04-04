Luton actor thrilled as film debut hits the silver screen

An up-and-coming young actor from Luton is on cloud nine as his first feature film hits the silver screen this week.

24-year-old Ramzan Miah has a role in the eerie thriller ‘Ghost Stories’, starring alongside Martin Freeman and Paul Whitehouse.

The film’s release date this week is a thrill of excitement for the young actor – who stepped away from a safe career in business marketing in order to pursue his dream.

Ramzan said: “I feel so privileged to have been a part of it, it was unreal! I was at Nandos with two of my actor friends when my agent called and said I had the part.

“It was fantastic, that moment I had sharing with my friends is something that I’ll treasure forever.”

Ghost Stories was filmed two years ago and after a lengthy period in production it will appear in cinemas on Friday.

Ramzan followed his debut with another on-screen role in next year’s Disney epic ‘Aladdin’, starring Will Smith and Naomi Scott, followed by a starring role in a short film ‘The Devil’s Harmony’.

He said: “I was on set for three months for Aladdin and I’m so grateful for the experience. There’s been ups and downs getting here but I’m so happy to be doing these films, it’s a blessing.”

The former Ashcroft High School pupil started acting in school plays and was encouraged by teachers to continue drama at Luton Sixth Form.

After a short stint studying business and marketing at the University of Hertfordshire, Ramzan left his course to take the bold step into acting.

Before getting his first movie role, he spent time studying acting at Bird College of Dance and Theatre in London. Ramzan quickly found work modelling for brands such as Adidas, River Island and Paul Smith, as well as TV adverts.

He said: “My friends have all been so supportive. At the start, my parents were very unsure as it’s so competitive but after seeing the hard work pay off, they’ve come around.”

At a recent awards ceremony celebrating the Bangladeshi community, Ramzan says he was shocked to be the only actor represented.

He said: “One thing I’m very proud of is my Bangladeshi heritage and I’d 100% like to encourage other people from my background to enter the arts.”