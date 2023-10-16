Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 1,400 cars caught up in the Luton airport multi storey blaze are ‘unlikely to be salvageable’, authorities at the airport have confirmed.

Staff at the airport have been working to provide updates for drivers after the blaze on Tuesday night destroyed most of the multi storey car park and closed the airport for much of Wednesday.

Four fire fighters and an airport worker had to be treated in hospital during the incident.

In a statement issued yesterday the airport said: “Following investigations by the emergency services, the site has now been handed back to the airport. Work to make the site safe is ongoing, but it remains too dangerous to enter.

“Regrettably, it is unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable, but this is still in the process of being assessed. We are working with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of the many insurance companies about whether it is possible, to retrieve any personal possessions, when it is safe to do so, and how this may work.

“We have provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) with the registration details of 1,405 vehicles (GDPR compliant), and they have confirmed the vast majority have now been passed to individual insurers.

“You are advised to notify your own insurance company, so they can progress your claim as soon as possible.”

Around 1,400 cars are believed to have been destroyed in the car park blaze

Since the fire staff, together with APCOA parking, have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries.

The airport said: "We recognise this has been a distressing situation for all concerned and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

“We appreciate just how stressful the last few days have been and we are sorry that we have not been in a position to provide all of the detail you need, but this has been an extremely complex situation.

“For passengers arriving at the airport, please report to the passenger information desk (opposite Starbucks) where we have staff on hand to assist with your onward travel arrangements.

“We sincerely apologise for the distress and inconvenience following this incident, and we would like to thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”