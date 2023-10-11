Luton Airport fire: Bus service announces suspensions and amended timetables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus services in and out of Luton have been impacted after a major fire at an airport carpark.

Whilst the closure of the airport affects nearby traffic Arriva has cancelled and amended a number of its routes.

The following changes have been announced by the bus service:

The aftermath of the blaze - Photo from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

-Greenline 757 – Now serving the Luton Interchange only, as the service is unable to serve Kimpton Road currently due to traffic conditions.

-Service A – All A services are currently terminating at the Luton Interchange due to traffic conditions on approach to the airport.

-Service 100 – The closest stop to the airport is Asda Wigmore Lane and the service is then diverting straight to the Luton Interchange.

A spokesperson for the transport company added that the service is continuing to review the traffic situation along Kimpton Road. And as soon as traffic improves and roads reopen, services will return to normal.

The fire at Luton Airport

Road closures remain in place around the international airport, flights to and from the airport are suspended until 3pm today and people are being urged to stay away from the scene.

The fire in the multi-storey car park, which ignited yesterday evening (10 October), has been extinguished and controlled, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning.

However, the car park has partially collapsed as a result of yesterday’s fire.

At the height of the blaze 15 fire engines were combating the fire. Four firefighters and an airport staff member were taken to hospital for treatment relating to inhaling smoke coming from the vast blaze.

About 1,500 vehicles may have been in the car park and subsequently damaged, Bedfordshire Fire Service stated.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but the fire service believes it was accidental.

Staff representing Luton Airport have warned travelers to stay away from the site until further notice. Adding that access to the airport and its surrounding facilities remains severely restricted.

Luton DART services are also currently suspended.