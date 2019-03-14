Luton Airport ranked one of top 50 best in world

An online travel agency has rated Luton Airport as one of the 50 best airports in the world.

eDreams, an online travel agency, compiled around 80,000 reviews from its customers in 2018, with Luton Airport coming in 43rd place.

The agency rated its customers’ feedback on the variety and quality of waiting areas, airport services, shopping areas and restaurants.

Singapore Changi Airport was crowned the winner, while Brisbane Airport, Australia, came second and Zurich Airport, Switzerland, came third.

The UK also had Heathrow Airport land in seventh place, which Robert McNamara, Head of UK at eDreams ODIGEO, described as “fantastic”.

The other top ten spots were: 4th, Franz Josef Strauss (Munich, Germany), 5th, Istanbul Airport (Turkey), 6th Arlanda (Stockholm, Sweden), 7th, Heathrow (London, England), 8th Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok, Thailand), 9 Fuhlsbuttel (Hamburg, Germany), 10th Ben-Gurion International (Israel).

