Luton airport runway racers complete their fundraiser before 5am

Dozens of runners were up before dawn to take part in London Luton Airport’s second Runway Race on Friday, July 6.

The race was held to raise funds for the airport’s charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ninety fundraisers ran the full length of the runway, 1.3 miles (2.2km), and back whilst it was closed to flights between 4am and 5am.

The event was also open to the public and not just airport employees.

Caron Hooper, LLA’s community relations executive said: “This is only the second year we have opened our runway to runners and it is fast becoming one of our most popular events. It’s great to be able to offer airport employees and members of the community a unique experience while raising vital funds and awareness for such a deserving charity partner.”