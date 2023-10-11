Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Airport has updated passengers hoping to fly this afternoon (October 10) following the major car park fire yesterday.

It is hoped that flights will start departing from the international airport again at 3pm.

However, due to the scale of the blaze passengers were unsure whether the airport would be ready in time.

At 1pm this afternoon the airport reaffirmed its plans to have flights departing from Luton by 3pm.

A spokesperson from Luton Airport said: “Following last night’s car fire in Terminal Car Park 2, Emergency services have now down-grounded the incident but remain on the scene as a precaution.

“The teams have worked hard to get the airport operational, with the first passengers now re-entering the terminal and the first flights expected to depart from 3pm.

“For those arriving by car, the Long and Mid-stay car parks are fully operational, and a temporary drop-off area has been established in the Mid-stay car park.

“For those travelling to the airport by rail, the DART shuttle remains out of service with replacement buses in operation.

“Additional staff remain on hand to assist passengers across the airport.

“Those with queries relating to a parked vehicle or future booking, in Terminal Car Park 2 and Terminal Car Park 1, should contact [email protected] for support.”

Due to road closures customers looking to access the airport have been spotted walking along a closed route, up hill, for over a mile, whilst wheeling along and carrying their baggage.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and diverted after the fire was reported just before 9pm yesterday. The blaze, which started when a vehicle caught fire yesterday, spread to other cars causing an explosion on the third floor of the structure and the partial collapse of the building.

It took over 100 firefighters to quash the blaze, which is still being monitored.

No members of the public were injured, but as many as 1,500 vehicles may have been damaged during the inferno.