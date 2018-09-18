Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Helipad appeal gets a £2.5 million donation

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) received a donation towards its Helipad from the HELP Appeal.

The hospital’s fundraising team wants to build an onsite helipad linked to its Emergency and Critical Care services.

The HELP Appeal, a charity dedicated to funding hospital helipads, donated £2.5million, which is half of the £5 million fundraising appeal. The hospital is now on track to complete the helipad by the summer of 2020.

They have joined key supporters such as Appeal Chairman, Edward Phillips, and the local community in getting the Helipad Appeal off the ground.

Chairman of the L&D, Simon Linnett, said: “This helipad will provide a life changing facility for our community which will link directly into the centre of our leading Emergency Department.

“We can only achieve our life saving ambitions with the support of funders like the HELP Appeal and the local community.

“We would like to encourage others to help us secure a better future for people by contributing towards this vital cause.

“This generous donation and ongoing support from the HELP Appeal is greatly appreciated by the L&D’s Board and our thanks go to them.”

The helipad will be the only roof top helipad in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

When someone suffers a major trauma the quicker they receive specialist emergency care the more likely it is that their treatment will prevent death or serious disability.

Helicopters offer a much quicker method of transporting critically ill patients to hospital compared to a land ambulance.

Having a helipad on the hospital site will ensure people from across the county and beyond get the specialist care they need, as quickly as possible.

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal, added: “We go where we are needed most and Luton and Dunstable hospital needed our help.

“This helipad will allow the East Anglian Air Ambulance to land a critically ill patient on site, where he or she can be

transferred comfortably and smoothly to a consultant’s care within a matter of minutes.

“This is a must when the slightest jolt or delay by road ambulance could jeopardise their survival.

“The £500,000 we are adding brings our total donation to £2.5 million, which allows the hospital to move closer to realising their dream of giving people from across the region a greater chance of a full recovery.”