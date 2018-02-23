Luton apprentice Sophie wins top award

An apprentice from Luton has won a top award.

The winners of the 2018 FDM everywoman in Technology Awards have just been announced and included Sophie Caffrey, an apprentice at Leonardo.

With the theme “Inspiring Tomorrow’s World”, this year’s programme focussed on the importance of nurturing an interest in STEM subjects from a young age.

Sophie, a technical apprentice, won the Apprentice Award. She was inspired to pursue engineering after visiting her first-ever apprentice open day at Leonardo.

Sophie’s first complete project as an apprentice – designing a printed circuit board – has been used on every global trial of the product in 2017.

Maxine Benson, co-founder of everywoman, said: “This year, we have unveiled an immense range of hidden talent. Our 2018 winners are exceptional, successful role models and we couldn’t be prouder to make them lifelong everywoman ambassadors.”

Leonardo is a high-tech engineering company in the aerospace, defence and security industries.