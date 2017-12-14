Luton ‘Aquamen’ take on charity challenge!

A kind-hearted group of lads had a splashing good time when they took on the challenge of trying aqua aerobics in Luton for charity.

The ladies of Club Infinity pool at the Holiday Inn Luton, dared 14 of their male friends and young boy, Andy, five, to try one hour of aerobics, after the lads teased the ladies about “how easy” it looked.

On Saturday, December 2, the group completed their ‘Aquaman Challenge’ in aid of the Ian Hutcheon Clinic for Children (IHCC), a charity dedicated to improving the hearing outcomes of children in developing countries.

Event supporter, Jude Chapman, said: “The men strutted their stuff for an hour in the swimming pool doing strenuous aqua aerobics led by Julie and Linda, the instructors, and we created the challenge line: Aqua Aerobics is not for whimps!

“The event has raised over £1,000 which will go towards the roll out of IHCC’s new born baby screening programme in Kampala hospitals.”

IHCC is locally run by volunteers and focuses on the prevention, screening and treatment of hearing impairment in children in Uganda.

They have two clinics in Kampala as well as a mobile clinic which visits city slums.

The charity would like to thank Karl, manager at Club Infinity, Linda and Julie, Chris from the Holiday Inn, and Cafe Jeera, Harpenden (for providing delicious samosas for all).

> via www.justgiving.com/IanHutcheonCC/Donate

> www.ihcc.org.uk

To fundraise/volunteer with IHCC, email: Elspeth@ihcc.org.uk