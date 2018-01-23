Luton awards fiasco featured on Judge Rinder

The organiser of a Luton awards night fiasco which saw contractors left unpaid has appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder today (January 23).

Jake Turner-Coombs appeared on the show after make-up artist Shelley Andreff and drag queen Dominic Cooper took action against him for failing to pay their fees.

On November 10, Mr Turner-Coombs’ organisation Proud Horizons hosted the awards night at the University of Bedfordshire. But later, numerous contractors came forward to say they were left unpaid.

On today’s programme, Judge Robert Rinder issued stern words to Mr Turner-Coombs as he awarded costs to the two complainants.

