Luton Bake Off star Nadiya reveals tragic history of childhood sexual abuse

One of Luton's biggest stars to emerge in recent years has opened up about the sexual abuse she suffered as a small child.

British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain revealed details of the abuse in an exclusive interview with the Mail on Sunday here.

Nadiya, who is fast becoming one of the UK's most popular TV chefs, told the newspaper she was in "no doubt" the abuse had affected her mental health and led to long-term anxiety.

She revealed she only understood what happened to her during a biology class when she was older and was also severely bullied at school.

Nadiya even had thoughts of taking her own life.

She said: "I didn't know what death was. All I knew was that it meant not living the life I had now - and I didn't like my life.

"I still have that memory of the water going up my nose and feeling like if they don't pull me up now I am going to drown with my head in this toilet."