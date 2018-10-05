Luton band Rylands Heath to star at Royal Albert Hall

A Luton band has been given the exciting opportunity of performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall, as they take their bid for stardom to the next level.

Indie-pop duo, Rylands Heath, comprised of formerAshcroft High pupils Jack Cowap and James Deacon will be performing two original tracks at the 5,500 capacity music venue on November 5.

The pair will be taking part in the Music For Youth Proms 2018 and were invited after they impressed the audience at their Music For Youth debut at Hoxton Hall last year.

James Deacon, drums, said: “It’s really special to be invited to perform at a venue like the Royal Albert Hall and something that we weren’t expecting to happen this early in our journey.

“There might be a few small nerves on the day but the minute we get up on that stage, we’re ready to go out there and put on a great performance.”

Jack Cowap, lead vocals and guitar, said: “More than anything, we’re indebted to organisations like Music For Youth that continue to do brilliant work for the UK music scene creating performance opportunities for the next generation of musical talent.

“We’re really grateful for the support they have shown for Rylands Heath and look forward to joining a diverse and exciting lineup.”

The Royal Albert Hall’s Music for Youth Proms concerts are a celebration of the entire Music for Youth annual season, showcasing high quality performances from some of the UK’s “most creative, innovative and energetic young musicians”.

Friends Jack and James have been playing music together since they were young.

The show starts at 7pm. Tickets: https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/production/62309