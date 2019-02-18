Luton Bannatyne team take on challenges in honour of Samuel’s Charity and remember his fight with cancer

Members and staff at Luton’s Bannatyne health club are helping to raise awareness about a rare type of cancer.

The kind residents are volunteering to take part in a number of activities for Samuel’s Charity, which was set up in memory of Samuel Leib.

Samuel sadly passed away in 2014, at just nine years old from a rare cancer called Precursor Non-Hodgkins T-Cell Lymphoma.

Now Bannatyne is helping Samuel’s father, Martin, of Milton Keynes, raise funds for the charity, which supports sick children across the UK.

Activities include: London’s 10k Winter Run, the London to Paris bike ride and various Tough Mudder events.

Tim Morffew, regional sales and marketing manager for Bannatyne South, said: “Samuel’s Charity is a fantastic organisation and the work it does is truly inspirational.

“I’m humbled that Martin took the time to consider our company as a partner.”