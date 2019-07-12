Luton bedroom up in flames after tealights left unattended on window sill

A Luton bedroom went up in flames in the early hours of this morning after tealights were left unattended on a window sill.

The fire broke out in the bedroom of a fourth-floor flat in Knightsfield, opposite Pope's Meadow.

Tealight

It is believed the blowing wind resulted in net curtains catching the naked flames and setting alight, before spreading onto bedding.

A neighbour saw the property owner trying to douse the flames with buckets of water and called the fire service just before 1am, two crews from Luton responded.

Watch Commander Laurence MacEwen said: “Residents enjoy lighting tealights for the nice smells, ambience and pretty lighting they create – but often they can be dangerous if they are not treated with care.

“Always place all candles in appropriate containers – even tealights need to be in a holder – and only light them well away from combustible materials like curtains and bedding. Most importantly, never leave candles unattended and always have a working smoke alarm fitted on each floor of your property.”

Firefighters ensured the fire, which was contained to the bedroom, was extinguished with buckets of water and they checked the property with thermal imaging cameras.

The bedroom suffered some heat and smoke damage but luckily no one was injured in the incident.

Crews returned back to station by 1.40am.