Luton Borough Council website hacked in ‘malicious and deliberate attack’

Luton Borough Council’s website has been targeted in a “malicious and deliberate attack” to disrupt its online systems.

The council’s website still remains unavailable after officers worked overnight to minimise disruption and put in place emergency measures so that council business can continue.

Laura Church, director for infrastructure, said: “This is unfortunately,a common type of attack with the sole aim of causing disruption. The police have been contacted.

“I want to assure residents that the attack did not get through the council’s robust security firewalls so the data and information we hold remain safe.

“The council has robust business continuity plans in place to ensure that services are still delivered when IT systems fail.

“While it’s difficult to say when things will go back to normal, we are putting in plans to ensure residents can access all online services as soon as possible.”

Anyone who accesses information or raises safeguarding concerns through the council’s website can still do so via the Luton Safeguarding Website www.lutonlscb.org.uk.