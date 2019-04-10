Luton boy’s biggest dream is to walk

The family of an eight-year-old boy from Luton, who was diagnosed with hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy when he was a baby, are fundraising to help him achieve his dream of walking independently.

Michal Nieradzinski, from Marsh Farm, was born five weeks early due to abnormal Cardiotocography (CTG). He had cardiac problems, a cleft lip and palate, and spent the first four weeks of his life in the Great Ormond Street Hospital after having heart surgery when he was three days old.

Michal

He then spent a further two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

His parents Adrian and Gosia set up the Go Fund Me page to raise money for more private physiotherapy sessions for their son.

For the last five years his family have been paying for private physiotherapy sessions, to support the ones provided by the NHS.

Adrian said: “Michal needed more physio than what he was getting with the NHS so we began to pay for extra sessions and he has come on really well but for him to be able to walk unaided he will need about two or three sessions a week.

Michal during a physio session

“It is a lot of money and in the past we have paid for it ourselves but now, unfortunately, we do need help, so we have set up the page to see if people can help.

“He can now walk with the support of a posterior Nimbo Walker and walk independently for short distance with the help of an adult, and because of the cerebral palsy and cleft, he is unable to chew and bite, so we have to blend all his food for him. For him to progress further he needs more physiotherapy sessions each week.

“We have worked out that if we an raise £6,000 that will pay for a year of extra physio sessions for him, and help him achieve his dream of walking by himself.”

Michal attends Brammingham Primary School and has one to one support from one of the teachers.

Michal as a baby

On the Go Fund Me page Michal wrote: “My biggest dream is to walk, play and eat like other children around and I still believe that this can happen.

“Together with physiotherapists and my family we do everything to make my dream come true.”

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/help-me-start-walking-independently?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnsharebartop_r&fbclid=IwAR3Ktr-pqAP9TSL_E-sMyAOlyPRcPBk7ROm7sW_lzkkm01Ymy-C3aKSAA28.