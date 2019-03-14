Luton brothers Lee and Jamie Docherty jailed over dangerous joyride in stolen car

Two brothers from Luton have been jailed after stealing a car and driving it dangerously in a police chase through the town.

Lee Docherty (pictured), 45, and his brother Jamie, 43, both of Dunstable Road, were jailed 12 months and eight months respectively for their roles in the incident last year.

Lee Docherty

On November 15, between 10pm and 5am, the pair got into a house on Rylands Heath and stole the keys of the occupant’s Renault Captor, which was outside on the driveway.

The next evening, officers in an unmarked police car spotted the stolen Renault Captur on Dunstable Road.

It stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Beechwood Road and Roman Road, but when officers tried to get the driver’s attention, he drove up onto the pavement, rammed the police car and drove away, hitting another car in the process.

Officers in the unmarked police car attempted to block the stolen car, which ploughed into them - resulted in extensive damage to the passenger door of the unmarked police vehicle. Another police car pursued the Renault Captur through Luton until it collided with another car.

Lee Docherty, the driver, and Jamie Docherty, the passenger, were both arrested at the scene.

Both men appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday, which saw both brothers shouting via videolink from prison. After complaints they could not hear, the sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday, with the two men brought into court.

Both brothers have extensive criminal backgrounds dating back to the 1990s. The court was told that Lee Docherty had a staggering 124 convictions for 300 offences, while his brother had a “similar” pattern of offending.

Lee Docherty was sentenced to 12 months in prison and Jamie Docherty was sentenced to eight months.

Detective Constable Catherine Layton, investigating said: “Both men must now face the consequences of their actions, and we are pleased that they have received a custodial sentence.

“We hope this sends a strong message out to other criminals that if you offend, we will find you and punish you.”