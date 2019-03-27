Luton brothers shoot Sky Arts film in Avebury Avenue

Two Luton brothers have produced a film for Sky Arts that was inspired by their childhood memories and shot in the very street they grew up in.

Simon and Paul Wade, who were raised in Avebury Avenue, Bushmead, have created ‘Huntington Gardens’ as part of the channel’s special Art 50 project in collaboration with Storyvault Films.

After Article 50 was triggered in March 2017, Sky Arts responded by inviting 50 artists to consider what it means to be British, and the brothers’ intriguing film will air tonight at 9pm.

An Art 50 spokeswoman, said: “Huntington Gardens chronicles a couple of days on a cul de-sac in Luton, documenting the shifting power dynamics and cultural differences following three families: the Morris’, the Rogers’ and the Amins’, as they battle it out to get the best spots.”

The film is a light-hearted look at community life and scenes were filmed in their parents’ house - with some neighbours as extras - as well as in the Youthscape car park, and Luton Sixth Form College.

The brothers, of Wade Bros Productions, also used local crew and actors, while the production features big names such as Kacey Ainsworth, too.

Simon, 28, said: “The parking space in front of my parennts’ house somehow became so significant, so important, and ultimately indicative of something bigger - an unexplainable frustration that much of Britain has right now.”

The brothers would like to thank the cast, crew and producer Elliot Barker.

The show is on tonight at 9pm on Sky Arts.

To watch the trailer, visit:

https://vimeo.com/314518400