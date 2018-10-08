Luton burglar jailed following DNA match

A man from Luton has been jailed for two years and five months for burglary after he was identified through DNA left at the crime scene.

Wayne Carass, 39, of Spear Close, broke into the property in Old Bedford Road, Luton, by breaking a window, he stole a camera and some watches.

Bedfordshire Police scenes of crime officers examined the scene and a blood sample was recovered from a mobile phone box in the house. This was then matched to Carass. He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Monday, October 8).

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s burglary unit, said: “We are really pleased to get this result, which means Carass won’t be able to target anyone else and will have time to reflect on his actions.

“He broke into the property when the family were on holiday and caused extensive damage, and I hope the family are now able to move on from this with a sense of justice.

“We will do all we can to investigate burglaries, including complex forensic work, and hope this sentence serves as a warning to other burglars in Bedfordshire that such an invasive crime will be punished.”