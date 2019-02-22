Luton burglar jailed for stealing £5k worth of jewellery, car, and clothes

A Luton burglar who stole around £5k worth of jewellery, a car and clothes has been jailed.

David O’Hare, 34, from Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (February 22) to one year in prison over two burglaries in the town last year.

David O'Hare.

On 28 August, he broke into a property in Wellington Street, Luton, forcing his way through the bathroom window.

He stole money, and various items of clothing. A Scenes of Crime Officer attended, and a fingerprint near the bathroom window was identified as being from O’Hare.

A month later, on 30 September, O’Hare broke into a property in Liverpool Road, Luton, by popping the door off its hinges. He stole a car, which was later recovered in Dunstable, jewellery worth around £5,000, and a number of other items. His fingerprints were found on the door frame of the property.

He was arrested just before Christmas, answered no comment to all questions put to him in interview, and was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

When he was sentenced, four other burglary and theft offences were taken into consideration.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team, said: “This case demonstrates the investigative skill and tenacity our team has to pursue those involved in burglaries in Bedfordshire.

“There are numerous ways we can catch up with those causing such distress and emotional harm in our communities.

“This case should serve as a warning to potential offenders that our team will do everything we can to stop you.”