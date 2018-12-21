Luton burglars jailed after one made loud noise which foiled escape and the other was spotted selling stolen hoover

Two serial burglars in Bedfordshire have been jailed for nearly seven years.

Brian Warren, of Cutlers Green, Luton, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for three counts of burglary at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Miles Connors.

On the same day Miles Connors, of Axe Close, Luton, was jailed for two years and three months in relation to three burglaries in Luton.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from the force’s specialist Operation Maze burglary team, said: “Burglary is a top priority for the force all year round, but especially in the run-up to Christmas.

“These two cases show there is a wide range of methods that can be used to catch burglars operating in our county.

“This sort of crime can have a major impact over the festive period, so I would urge people to do as much as they can to protect themselves from falling victim to burglars at this time of year.”

Warren, 48, was jailed for three burglaries committed in the space of five days in October.

The first offence took place in Arthur Street, Ampthill, where he stole a number of items of jewellery from a residential property.

He was identified as a suspect by CCTV near the location. Warren also attempted to sell the stolen property at a nearby jewellers a short while after the burglary, still wearing the same clothes as he had previously been pictured wearing on earlier CCTV.

The second offence took place the following day in Wootton Close, Luton, where Warren broke into a property and stole cash and a number of other items.

Warren was again captured on CCTV near the location. When officers arrested him he was wearing the same trainers he wore during this burglary.

In the final incident Warren stole cash and a hoover from a property in Mancroft Road, Caddington.

A vehicle which Warren had access to was in Caddington on the night the offence took place, while police officers also spotted Warren selling a hoover in Dunstable the following day.

Connors, 34, was sentenced in relation to three incidents in Forrest Crescent, Runfold Avenue and Sundon Park Road.

During the burglary in Runfold Avenue on 6 November, witnesses heard glass smash and called the police.

Connors attempted to escape but was arrested by officers at the scene. He was then linked to the two earlier offences.

Top tips to reduce the risk of burglary at Christmas

Make your house look lived-in - burglars won’t be as tempted if they think someone is home. If you’re heading out for a Christmas party of a festive gathering, keep your lights on a timer and consider keeping your radio playing so it seems like someone is home.

Lock up when you leave - make sure all windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times. Not only can valuable tools be appealing to burglars, they can also be used to force entry to a home.

Keep presents out of sight - keeping your Christmas presents on display can entice opportunist thieves. Try to keep them hidden in a safe place or store them out of view of windows.

Don’t give crooks an easy entry - never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender would look.

Look out for neighbours - ask a friend to keep an eye on your house if you’re going away for the holiday season, and do the same for neighbours. Stay alert to suspicious activity on your street.

Use a secure car park - if you’re out doing Christmas shopping or having a night out in the town centre, use a secure, well lit car park.

Don’t leave valuables on display - if you have to leave Christmas presents in your car while you’re Christmas shopping, keep them covered up and locked in the boot.

Property mark your new gifts - by property marking any valuable gifts you receive, you are more likely to get them returned to you in the unfortunate event that they are stolen.

Visit the Bedfordshire Police website for more crime prevention advice.