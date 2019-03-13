Luton bus drivers nominated for top Arriva award

Two Luton bus drivers have struck a chord in their community and been nominated to win a top Arriva award.

Michael Bradford and Stephen Lambert have both been shortlisted to win the prestigious ‘Driver of the Year’ accolade where finalists from across the country will go head to head to win the annual award.

Michael Bradford (left) and Stephen Lambert (right).

The nomination comes after Arriva launched a regional search asking customers to nominate a driver who has demonstrated outstanding customer care.

Following the regional search, Michael aged 38, who has been at the company for 11 years and Stephen, 52, who has been at the company for just over 23 years, will now compete against other Arriva bus drivers to win the title of ‘Driver of the Year’.

The award, which will be presented at a gala dinner in April, is given as part of Arriva’s annual ‘Made a Difference’ Awards, and is presented to those in recognition of their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile over the course of the last 12 months.

Michael said: “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me, your nominations mean a great deal to me and I feel honoured to have got this far.

Michael Bradford

“I got my licence with Arriva in 2001 and stayed for five or six years. Then I came back to Luton again in 2014 to work on the London routes.

“I enjoy the freedom of getting out on the open road and my passengers would describe me as cheerful, smiling and helpful. The people that use the buses are so diverse. The service helps everyone in many different ways, from commuters to people getting to the airport.”

Stephen said: “I work with a lot of great drivers so it’s a real privilege to see that my passengers have noticed all of the hard work I put into the job.

“I went into the motor trade when I left school and worked at Vauxhall. Then I worked with a flooring company and in a pub.

Steve Lambert

“I prefer working outside, rather than being stuck in a stuffy garage or office.

“As I’ve worked in the pub trade, dealing with members of the public where I respect them and they respect me, it’s a bit like a continuation of working behind the bar!”

Cora Woodhouse, Arriva marketing director, said: “We strive to deliver excellent customer service. Therefore, it is important to us that we make sure those staff members that are going above and beyond are being recognised and rewarded.”

Vote for Michael or Stephen to be your regional finalist at: arrivabus.co.uk/doty Voting closes on March 18.

The last six regional winners will then battle it out to become our ultimate Driver of the Year at our glittering ‘Made A Difference’ (M.A.D) Awards ceremony on Thursday April 25.