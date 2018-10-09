Luton business raises over £12,000 for local charities at Gala Dinner

Foxley Kingham has raised over £12,000 for local charities at its Anniversary Foundation Gala Dinner.

The Luton-based chartered accountants launched an Anniversary Foundation this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary, setting a target of raising £50,000 throughout the year for 17 charities.

Over 170 local business people attended the gala dinner, guests enjoyed a three course meal, a raffle, a silent auction and entertainment was provided by Bob Halford, Number 7 Band.

Two of the chosen charities, Rett UK and Level Trust, spoke about how the funds will benefit those in need.

Paul Bithrey, Foxley Kingham director, said: “As we reflect on the last nine months, when our seed of an idea to raise £50,000 for local charities was born, we perhaps didn’t quite anticipate how much momentum it would gather.

“We are proud to have hosted our first Gala Dinner, raising over £12,000.

“As always, we are forever grateful to our supportive clients and Foxley Kingham employees, family and friends for their support and dedication to raising funds for our charity partners.”

The Foundation’s Charity Committee, made up of staff from Foxley Kingham, managed the gala dinner, and remain focused on delivering their goal of £50,000 before February 2019.

Future events include a Murder Mystery at Putteridge Bury on Friday, November 16.