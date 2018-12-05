Luton cadet who saved stab victim honoured for bravery at BCyA awards

A brave Luton cadet was one of 23 inspiring youngsters from across the UK recognised at this year’s British Citizen Youth Awards (BCyA) for their extraordinary contribution to society, charities and good causes.

Courtney Powdrill was recently honoured for her efforts at a formal presentation held at the Palace of Westminster and attended by 120 guests including host, Rt Hon Lord Dholakia, patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Nicky Cox MBE and presenter Ashley Banjo.

Last November Courtney, aged 15 at the time, was at home when she heard a commotion on the street and immediately ran downstairs and outside to investigate.

She came across a teenager who himself was armed with a large knife and had been stabbed multiple times. Whilst other gang members remained in the vicinity, one of which recovered the weapon carried by the injured teen, Courtney calmly tended to the man’s injuries, selflessly putting herself in danger.

Courtney’s mother Michelle , said: “I’m extremely proud. If it wasn’t for her going out to help him I don’t think anyone else would have gone out.”