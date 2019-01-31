Luton campaign group is encouraging people to speak about mental health on Time to Talk Day

A campaign group is encouraging people to have a conversation about mental health on Time to Talk Day, on Thursday, February 7.

Time to Change Luton is a network of local organisations committed to ending negative attitudes towards people experiencing mental health problems.

The hub of volunteers are getting behind the day and encouraging as many people as possible to speak out about mental health and help break the stigma.

For more information visit: www.time-to-change.org.uk/timetotalkday.

Jolel Miah, Lead of Time to Change Luton, said: “Too many people with mental health problems are made to feel isolated, ashamed and worthless.

“But with the right support from those around them, people can recover and have equal opportunities in all areas of life.

“Encouraging people to open up to mental health – to talk and to listen – is the first step.

“This year’s Time to Talk Day is all about bringing together the right ingredients, to have a conversation about mental health.

“Whether that’s tea, biscuits and close friends or a room full of people challenging mental health stigma, we want you to get talking.

“Having conversations about mental health helps break down stereotypes, improve relationships, aid recovery and take the stigma out of something that affects us all.

“There are lots of different ways to have a conversation about mental health. And you don’t have to be an expert to talk.

“Whether you’re a business, school, individual or community organisation, there are lots of ways to get involved in Time to Talk Day and I encourage you to check out the Time to Talk website to find out how.”