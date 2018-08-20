Luton campaigners celebrate #saveourtown with special beer

The #saveourtown campaign raised a glass to Luton and its future at the launch of a beer brewed in its honour.

The unique beer aims to highlight local businesses who have pledged their support for regeneration in the town in the form of Newlands Park and Power Court, with its recent launch event providing an opportunity for people to find out more about the proposed developments.

The citrus IPA, called #saveourtown, sold out at The Bricklayers Arms in under 24 hours, but bottles are still available at Chicken George, The Wheelwright Arms, The Hightown Club, The Bear Club, O’Shea’s Bar and Grill, The Bull in Barton, The Royal Oak in Barton and Barton Rovers Football Club.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the campaign who were in attendance at Luton Town’s first home game of the season, and were also supported by Gavin Shuker MP’s Summer School in putting on a fundraising event at Hope Church.

Chairman, Nigel Green said: “I’d like to thank Rockhopper Brewing Co, Chicken George, Zebra Mortgage Centre and the Bricklayers Arms for making the beer possible and its launch a success, and the members of Gavin Shuker MP’s Summer School for all of their support.

“We’re approaching a crucial point in the campaign and its vital that we speak to as many different people as possible to share the details of Newlands Park and Power Court, and the huge benefits that they will bring for Lutonians.

“We’ve spoken to hundreds of people about the new music venue, football stadium, restaurants and bars, leisure facilities and high end retail that come as part of these plans, and as a result have had hundreds more people sign up to support the delivery of these planning applications. We’ll do everything we can to ensure these voices are heard.”

To find out more about #saveourtown, visit saveourtownluton.co.uk