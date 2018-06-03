Luton care home gives ‘wedding’ presents to charity

Trefoil House Care Home in Luton, managed by not for profit care provider Quantum Care, had a spectacular party for the Royal Wedding celebrations and decided to use the event to support a local charity.

After much looking around, they decided to host the wedding party in aid of Stepping Stones; a Luton based charity which provides emotional and practical support for vulnerable women.

The team at Trefoil House then got to work putting together a wedding list of traditional household items that wedding guests might buy for the bride and groom and sent this out to all family, staff and friends of Trefoil House, who were invited to join them for the big day.

When the wedding day arrived, guests dressed in their wedding finery began filling up the home with armloads of gifts and donations for Stepping Stones.

The guests had soon filled the wedding table and had to begin piling items around it!

To follow the wedding ceremony, the catering team put on a royal buffet and presented a patriotic wedding cake which was cut and shared for the after party, for which there was live entertainment and a good old-fashioned knees.

On Wednesday, May 23, Trefoil House staff and a resident went to the Stepping Stones office to present the gifts. Jo Francis, interim head of service at Stepping Stones, said: “Thank you so much for your huge donation. We really appreciate it and you can be assured that it will be put to good use.”