Luton Caribbean supermarket wins Best Retailer

Riley’s Supermarket beat off tough competition from other traders to win the public’s vote in The Luton Market Trader Awards for the Best Overall Retailer.

Customers have been voting since December for their favourite Luton Market retailers.

Owner of Riley’s, Mick Savage, said: “I can’t believe it! On behalf of all the team here at Riley’s, thank you to all of our customers for voting for us.”

The Best Presentation title was awarded to The London Perfume Factory. Best Food & Beverage: Thai Bites and Service With A Smile: Angelic Awareness.

Colin Breen, Project Manager for Town & Country Markets surprised the winners during trading hours to let them know the news.

Colin Breen said: “We thoroughly enjoyed surprising the winners and letting them know the good news. It was a great way to give back to our traders and let our customers show their gratitude to their favourite traders from the past year. We look forward to making the awards an annual affair.”