Members of Luton Central Mosque have launched an appeal to raise funds for people affected by the flooding in Pakistan.

So far the appeal has raised more than of £3,000 but members will be hoping to boost that figure over the next week weeks. The appeal JustGiving page states: “Floods and natural disaster has struck the poor people in Pakistan, specifically in Balochistan; many have lost their lives, many villages have been destroyed, and people have been left with no house or food.

“Let's get together and help the people severely affected by the flood.

Luton Central Mosque has launched an urgent appeal to help those affected by the Pakistan flood disaster

“We at Central Masjid as a community will be collecting money for the next few weeks so we can help our brothers and sisters in the affected areas.”

Currently more than 500 staff at the Pakistan Red Crescent are providing essential support, with help from a roster of over 7.2 million volunteers.

Your gift will help teams reach people in the affected areas.

People can donate by bank transfer quoting 'Floods22' as reference.

Masjid account details: Islamic Cultural Society – Luton Mosque

Bank Name: Barclays

Sort code 20-53-97

Account number 70514993.

Alternatively visit the JustGiving page.

Pakistan flood facts:

> The annual rainfall in Pakistan this year has been 10 times higher than normal.

> One third of the country is underwater due to the floods

> Over 500,000 people are living in relief camps around the country

> More than 1,000,000 houses are damaged in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces

> Over 3,000 km of roads have been destroyed

> More than 700,000 livestock have been killed