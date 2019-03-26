Luton charity appeals for the public’s help after another break-in

A Christian youth charity in Luton is appealing for the public’s help after it’s base in Luton was broken into again.

Urban Saints charity in Kestin House, Crescent Road, has been targeted by thieves on several occasions since November. The break-ins and attempted break-ins are costing the charity money on each occasion.

CCTV image from Urban Saints Charity

A spokesperson for the charity said: ”We have been broken into on more than five occasions now, each time they get in through the church doors if it is open and then break into the offices, or they use a crowbar to break in through the doors or windows. Small electrical items have been stolen and a bike on one occasion, the cost is more the tidying up and getting the doors replaced each time.

“It is frustrating, someone must know who this man is on the CCTV image. The latest incident was yesterday (Sunday, March 24) at 10.50am. The most recent spate has been since just before Christmas.

“We are a charity and the money we are having to spend on replacing the doors etc each time takes away from the help we can give people.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating a number of reports of Kestin House being broken into between November 2018 and March 2019.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called yesterday morning (Monday) just after 9:15am to reports of a man breaking into the location on Sunday at around 10:50am. If anyone has any information please call police on 101 quoting reference 121 of 25 March.

“Similar incidents were reported to us between November and February. On 26 February at 7.27am a man is believed to have gained entry to the premises through the fire exit. A member of staff who was sleeping upstairs at the time heard a noise and disturbed the intruder, who ran off in an unknown direction. He was believed to have been carrying an axe.

“Between 16 February at 5pm to 18 February at 8am, a man is believed to have used tools to break the exterior door lock and entered the premises through a store room and into an office. He left, returning the following day, damaged several locks and stole several items including two laptops and a safe. He made off towards Crescent Road. The safe was located in another part of the building but the money inside – approximately £5,000 and £7,000 – was missing.

“On 20 November between 5.08am and 5.20am a man had tried to gain entry the fire exit door and has thrown a brick at it causing some damage, but was unsuccessful in gaining entry. He ran off towards to traffic lights on Crescent Road and Crawley Green Road.

“The local community team have been made aware of these incidents and regularly carry out patrols in Luton town centre.

“Anyone with any information about burglaries in their area is asked to call police on 101.

“The public’s help is vital in helping find the people responsible, and we will act swiftly on intelligence we receive about criminal activity in our communities.”