Luton charity receives funding boost from The Big Lottery Fund

Level Trust has announced that it has been awarded a three year grant from Big Lottery for it’s Uniform Exchange project.

Level Trust - The Uniform Exchange

The Luton charity aims to remove the barriers that poverty brings to a child’s education in the town, it works in partnership with schools and families to ensure every child has what they need to do their best at school. The charity set up the Uniform Exchange as a way for parents to donate uniforms they no longer need and swap them for uniform they do need, anyone can use the exchange which is based in The Mall, Luton.

The Big Lottery Fund is a non-departmental public body responsible for distributing money raised raised by the National Lottery for good causes.

The money means the charity will also be able to open the Uniform Exchange on Saturdays from February and expand it’s wider family support.

Maddy Iszchak, Fundraising, Marketing and Project Manager for Level Trust, said, “We’re very grateful to the Big Lottery Fund and the players of The National Lottery for this grant, which helps to secure the future of the Uniform Exchange for the next 3 years.

“We have seen over 2,700 families since the Exchange opened in August last year so we know it’s something our community wants and needs.

“The funding means even more families in Luton will be able to benefit from the Uniform Exchange, whether that’s through getting free school uniform, making the most of our volunteering opportunities, or being able to come in and take a load off their feet and their minds.

“We’re so pleased we’ll be able to help even more local families over the coming months and years. Thank you!”