Luton chemist’s £1.5k penalty after illegal practice

A Luton chemist who carried on working after he was suspended by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC) has been fined over £1,500.

Dilip Patel owns Rank Chemists on Leagrave Road in Luton and he was suspended by the regulator on May 16 after poor working practices were uncovered.

Nevertheless, Mr Patel continued practicing at Rank Chemists until June 5 when he was caught.

At Luton Magistrates Court last month, he was fined £1,554.27. His suspension has also been extended another six months by the GPC.

The GPC panel found a number of poor working practices that led the Mr Patel’s suspension.

It was found proved that Rank Chemists did not conspicuously display a Responsible Pharmacist Notice as required by law.

In addition, there was also no controlled drugs register on the pharmacy premises.

Standard operating procedures were also incomplete, with no signatures from staff to suggest that they had read them.

In their report, the panel stated: “[Mr Patel] has repeatedly failed to address concerns about his practice despite guidance from an inspector.

“His failings, particularly with regard to the controlled drug register and the provision of proper support and guidance to colleagues, could put patients at risk of harm and undermine public confidence in the profession.

“The Committee was left with the impression that the registrant did not fully appreciate the importance of proper operating procedures.”