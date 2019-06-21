Luton church holding summer fete this Saturday to celebrate Eco Award

Residents are invited to a summer fete and barbecue as a Luton church is presented with a special accolade.

On Saturday, June 22, from midday until 3pm, residents are invited to the Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church for food and celebrations.

The church is having a special visitor, as the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Meryl Dolling, will present Strathmore Avenue with the Eco Church Silver Award and its congregation can’t wait to celebrate with the public.

On the day there will be activities such as a craft stall, cake stall, games stall, and jazz band, while there will also be the opportunity for “garden viewing and a walk about”.

A Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church spokeswoman, said: “Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church has become the first Methodist Church in Luton to receive the Silver Eco Church award. This recognises a high level of achievement as part of the environmental charity ‘A. Rocha’ Eco church scheme, which encourages churches to make changes to improve their climate impact and take action for the environment.”

Additionally, there will be lots of yummy treats to enjoy, including barbecue chicken, burgers, hot dogs, jacket potatoes, and drinks.

Entry to the summer fete is free, but to enjoy some of the food and activities residents must pay a small charge of £1.50.

Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church is located on Strathmore Avenue next to the high rise block of flats off Park Street.