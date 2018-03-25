Luton community radio station shortlisted for award

A campaign by the University of Bedfordshire’s community radio station Radio LaB to encourage more young Lutonians to give blood has been shortlisted for a national student radio award.

A broadcast by students Jack Wilson and Chloe Head has been shortlisted for the Best Outreach Project award at the I Love Student Radio Awards.

Jack and Chloe attended a campaign launch at the Luton Blood Donor Centre, which aims at encourage more young people in Luton to give blood. Jack also made a blood donation during the show so potential donors could see how easy it is.

He said: “It is an honour that a project I oversaw has been shortlisted for an award. We didn’t make the programme to win awards, it was to raise awareness. However, this recognition is great for Radio LaB and a fantastic way to finish off my degree.”

Chloe added: “As student managers we are keen to make the station the best it can be, being at a national awards ceremony is a real bonus.”

The winners will be announced on April 4.