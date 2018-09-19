Luton commuters could benefit as GTR extends compensation scheme

Luton rail commuters affected by the introduction of the May timetable could benefit, as Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) extends its compensation scheme.

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the additional industry compensation scheme for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers most affected by disruption caused earlier by the introduction of the May timetable.

In addition to an existing offer of payments to season ticket holders, regular travellers such as part-time workers who do not have a season ticket, could now be eligible for compensation.

Qualifying passengers are those who have made a minimum of three days’ return travel in any week, Monday to Sunday, in the period May 20 to July 28 from the most affected stations. Passengers using discounted books of Carnets are included.

Compensation will be based on the cost of tickets purchased for a period of between one and four weeks. Value of compensation may vary according to ticket type.

Passengers are advised to retain any tickets, receipts or other proof of travel where possible to support an application. Oyster Pay As You Go and Contactless customers should register their card on the TfL website and request a journey history to facilitate claims.

Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Verwer, said: “We have listened to feedback. We believe it is right to extend the compensation scheme beyond season ticket holders to other regular travellers.

“We are sorry for the disruption in the weeks that followed the May timetable change. Overall, the train services on Thameslink and Great Northern have been stable, more reliable and more frequent since the introduction of the interim timetable on 15 July. We have also introduced 200 more services than before the May timetable change.”

For full details of the scheme and how it is being phased, passengers should visit: railcompensation.thameslinkrailway.com.