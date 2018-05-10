Luton company aims to raise £50,000 for local charities this year

Foxley Kingham is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary by setting a target of raising £50,000 for local charities.

Directors and staff at the Luton based chartered accountants established the Foxley Kingham Anniversary Foundation and are hoping to raise £50,000 this year.

Autism Bedfordshire, Dogs Trust, Families United Network, Friends of CHUMS, Keech Hospice Care, Level Trust, Luton Town FC Community Trust, Mind BLMK, Luton, South Beds and Harpenden Samaritans, Rett UK, Road Victims Trust, The Karen Trust, Noah Enterprise, Tokko Youth Space, Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, Luton Womens Aid and the NICU, Maternity Bereavement Suite and the Cancer Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital will all receive funding.

Tara Aldwin, chair of the Foundation, said: “It was an incredibly hard decision with so many good causes nominated. As a team we decided to support charities working in the local area, particularly smaller charities where it was felt the funds would go further.”