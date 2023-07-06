A Luton-based company has hosted a special ‘Bake Off’ event to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity dedicated to providing vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Mainstay, which provides solutions and services to the UK property sector, held the baking fundraiser on Tuesday, June 27 at its office in Wigmore Lane.

Employees whipped up culinary masterpieces for a chance to win a coveted ‘Star Baker’ apron. To raise funds, all of the tasty treats were available to buy. There was also a raffle with prizes including a ‘duvet day’ for employees to take.

Mainstay Managing Director Steve Perrett and Jo Walker

Ryan Howarth, Macmillan Cancer Support Relationship Fundraising Manager, says:: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Mainstay’s charity partner in 2023. Our sincere thanks go to everyone involved for their incredible efforts and donations on the day. Macmillan is almost entirely funded by voluntary donations, so we couldn’t do our vital work supporting people living with cancer without their generosity. Mainstay’s support will help us deliver practical, emotional, and financial help right when people need it most.”

Mainstay’s ‘Star Baker’ Jo Walker, who baked a spectacular chocolate cheesecake, added: “I’m really pleased to have had the opportunity to get involved with a fantastic event and help to raise money for such a great cause.”