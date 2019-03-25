Luton company raises over £50,000 for local charities

Luton-based chartered accountants, Foxley Kingham, has raised £56,123 for local charities over the last year.

The fundraising marks the 50th anniversary of the company, which set itself the challenge of raising £50,000 in February 2018, for 17 charities, chosen by staff and clients.

Representatives of the 17 selected charities receive a cheque at a celebratory closing event

Over 20 individual events were organised throughout the year, including a sky dive, sponsored weight loss, pamper nights and bake sales. Other events included a charity football tournament organised in partnership with Luton Town FC Community Trust, Tough Mudder and a murder mystery night.

Paul Bithrey, Director, Foxley Kingham, said: “It’s been quite a year. When we embarked on our challenge to mark our 50th Anniversary by raising £50,000 for local charities, we couldn’t have anticipated how committed our employees and clients would be to helping us reach this goal.

“They have thrown themselves into many, many adventures over the year to give back to our local community. We are forever grateful to our supportive clients and employees, to their family and friends for their dedication and contributions. It really has been a very happy 50th birthday year.”

All money raised through staff sponsored events and individual staff fund raising has been match funded by Foxley Kingham.

The trustees and committee members of Foxley Kingham Anniversary Foundation celebrate raising over £56,000

Echoing feedback from all the selected charities, Jane Malcolm, Director of Level Trust, said: “Thank you to Foxley Kingham for the amazing donation.

“Your support has given us such a boost and we’ve loved working with you over the past year. Your fundraising has been really impressive and inspirational, and we are truly grateful.”