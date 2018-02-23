Luton considers waste bin collections every two weeks

Luton residents are being asked for their views on fortnighly bin collections.

A report is going before Luton Borough Council’s Executive on March 5 asking councillors for approval to consult on the council’s Draft Waste Strategy 2018-2028.

If the report is approved the council will be asking for views on increasing to fortnightly black bin collections, on the usefulness of the small recycling banks across the town as well as the impact of a move to collecting glass bins every two weeks. This would mean collecting bins on a weekly basis alternating between recycling collection one week and black bin collection the next week.

The council says the plan is to ensure ‘efficient and effective waste services are in place long term with a vision to “Waste Less, Recycle More”’.

The Strategy aims to protect the local environment, ensure tax payer’s money is well spent, change behaviours to reduce waste generated, and improve recycling.

Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for Waste said: “We appreciate that for many people waste and recycling is the most important service that the council provides. That’s why it is really important for us that we get your feedback on our Draft Waste Strategy.

“Councils continue to face severe financial pressures and because of this we know we need to make tough decisions. However, we are absolutely committed to continuing to provide a high quality waste and recycling service. It costs the council far more to send waste to landfill than recycle it and we need your help, as we no longer have the resources to carry on as we have been doing. We must all play a big part to make the necessary savings through our vision to “Waste Less, Recycle More”.

If approved, feedback from the consultation will help inform decisions before going back to Executive in June for Councillor’s approval.

