Matthew Weatherby, Building Lives winner

Young people have been given a helping hand towards future employment by a selfless construction company worker.

Matthew Weatherby, of Luton, has organised courses at Chiltern Vale Integrated Health and Care Hub to provide training for those looking for employment in the construction industry.

He has also run Prince’s Trust workshops at the Dunstable development and invited Year 10 and 11 students interested in a career in the sector to visit working sites.

Matthew, a social value manager with Hertfordshire-based Willmott Dixon, has been recognised for his efforts with a Building Lives trophy at the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards.

Chris Tredget, Managing Director for Willmott Dixon’s London and East business, said: “We were delighted to be able to award this accolade to Matthew who has taken it upon himself to create learning opportunities for people.”

Willmott Dixon was appointed last year by Central Beds Council to create the £43m Chiltern Vale hub and Matthew took advantage of the dedicated learning centre created as part of the development to set up a programme of opportunities for people in the area.

Chris said: “He has worked extremely hard to create courses and involve as many areas of the community as possible. It is part of our company ethos to transform lives and strengthen communities and Matthew is a fine example of what we do.”

Matthew has also worked across multiple regional offices to find work experience placements on various projects.

He said: “A big thanks to whoever nominated me. It’s important for me to be able to create opportunities for the communities we work in and to be recognised for what I do is fantastic.”

Willmott Dixon’s Creating Excellence awards, which took place in London, was an opportunity for its people to nominate their colleagues for special recognition, with the winners chosen by the local senior management team.

The winners, who received their awards from comedian and presenter Joel Dommett, go forward to the company’s national Building on Better Awards in London in early July.