Luton Council apologises for traffic caused by utility works

Luton Council has apologised for the problems caused to motorists by the temporary traffic lights and road closures in Vauxhall Way.

Motorists were advised of the essential utility works taking place from Monday, July 9, for up to seven weeks, with the lane closures and traffic lights in operation 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The works are for the installation of a new power connection and electricity sub-station for the Luton DART.

One user posted on Twitter on Wednesday, July 18, @BurnhamA tweeted: “@lutoncouncil @lutonnews this needs to be dealt with now as the gridlock around Wigmore and Stopsley is tremendous! making people angry! and you want another terminal, roads can’t cope now! sort it”

Luton Council apologised on Twitter for the delays on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Luton Council said: “We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience to road users as utility works are completed on Vauxhall Way.

“We are monitoring the situation daily and will be considering whether further measures to ease traffic flow can be put in place over the coming week.”

Once the work is completed in Vauxhall Way, lane closures and traffic lights are scheduled for Eaton Green Road for seven weeks, and then in Kimpton Road.