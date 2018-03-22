Luton Council encourages residents to walk their way to a healthy lifestyle

Luton Council is encouraging residents to get active by downloading the Active 10 app and committing to ten minutes of brisk walking a day as part of Public Health England’s One You campaign.

A brisk ten minute walk is faster than your average stroll, an elevated heart rate, heavier breathing and slightly sweating are signs of brisk walking.

The free Active 10 app shows how much brisk walking you are doing, when you can increase your pace and how you can fit brisk walking in to your day. It also sets goals and provides tips to keep you going.

Ten minutes of brisk walking can make a big difference to your health, it gets the heart pumping faster, can make you feel better, more energetic and improve your mood.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for Public Health, said: “I have downloaded the Active 10 app to help get fitter and I urge residents to do the same and walk their way to a healthier lifestyle.”

The Active 10 app can be downloaded from the App Store on Apple Devices and on Google Play if you are on Android.