Luton Council fixes out of place yellow lines

Luton Council has rectified the road markings on Winch Street after the yellow lines were left out of place.

The markings did not join up on the junction of Winch Street and Ridgway Avenue in Luton following works carried out by a private utility company.

Out of place yellow lines in Luton. Photo by Scott Eastwood (@S_eastwood)

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “The works at the junction of Winch Street and Ridgway Avenue were carried out by a private utility company. Unfortunately, the thermoplastic yellow line tape used did not adhere properly to the road surface. This has now been rectified.

“Under the conditions of the licence for works, the utility company is required only to replace the lines on the area of road that they have reinstated. We recognise that the ‘give way’ markings at the junction are faded and have placed an order with our contractor to renew these lines.”