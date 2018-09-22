Luton Council ‘ignored’ bad smell concerns which turned out to be dead body

A Luton mother who noticed a horrible smell in her flat block that turned out to be the dead body of a neighbour claims the council ignored her concerns for two weeks.

Nicola Woods, 27, of Kingsland Road, who lives with her sons Alfie, eight, and Joseph, four, claims she noticed a bad smell in her flat block around mid-August and reported this to Luton Borough Council.

Nicola Woods with her two boys.

However, the mum-of-two alleges that she was “ignored and ignored”, so she called Bedfordshire Police, who came out on September 3 and found a dead man in one of the flats.

Nicola claims: “After the man was moved a fly and maggot infestation was disturbed.

“The council sent somebody out with pesticide to my property on September 4, but there are still maggots and flies in my kitchen.

“It’s just a never ending game of sweeping up, bleaching and starting all over again.

“They also need to clear the man’s flat.

“They moved his sofa and carpet but they didn’t put cling film around the sofa and now there are flies in the trash shute and hallway.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We were called at around 1.25pm on September 3 to a property in Kingsland Road, Luton, over a concern for welfare.

“Officers forced entry and found the body of a man inside. The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The police made the council aware of the tragic discovery of a dead body at the high rise property in early September.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to take any action until they had confirmed it was not a crime scene.

“Once that was established, council officers entered the premises and removed items of furniture, having wrapped them in protective material.

“Staff have subsequently returned on two occasions to deal with flies and maggots. If residents believe the problem still persists we would encourage them to contact our pest control team on 01582 510330.”