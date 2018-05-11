Luton Council leader ‘horrified’ at spate of stabbings in town

The leader of Luton Borough Council has told press she is “horrified” at the number of stabbings on Luton’s streets – one of which claimed a young man’s life on Sunday.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE made the statement today following multiple reports of stabbings in recent months.

She said: “I am sure you are all as horrified as I am about the national epidemic of knife and other violent crime which has gripped the whole country in recent months and also brought tragedy to the streets of Luton.

“I am deeply concerned, as is the wider community, and as leader of Luton Council I am determined to understand and deal with the factors that are bringing these incidents to our town.”

A murder investigation was launched after 20-year-old Waryam Hussain died following a stabbing on Bishopscote Road, Luton, on Sunday, During the same day, another man was stabbed in the leg in Dumfries Street.

Less then a week earlier, two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab injuries after gang violence broke out on the Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road areas of Leagrave on Monday, April 30.

Cllr Simmons added: “As always, the council will do all we can to work with the police on this and I have already written to the Chief Constable to ask what robust measures can be put in place. I have also called a special meeting of the Community Safety Partnership to see what other steps can be taken to make tackling this a priority.

“Luton is a great town that is making giant strides forward, and I’m not prepared to allow a mindless minority to damage this by thinking they are above the law.

“Together we will tackle this and stop individual’s and families’ futures being destroyed through senseless acts of violence.”