Luton Council leader takes a swipe at proposed incinerator south of town

The leader of Luton Council has raised concerns over the “potential impact” the proposed incinerator at New Mill.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE made the statement about weeks of sepculation about the plant, with claims that the energy it produced would go to Luton Airport described as “misinformation”.

She said: “I want to make absolutely clear that this proposed development is not connected to, or developed on behalf of, London Luton Airport. This is a private developer who has submitted a proposal to Central Bedfordshire Council. Reports that Luton Council support this proposal are also inaccurate.

“The Executive is yet to meet to agree the council’s formal position on the proposal, however we can confirm that a combined heat and power plant are at odds with the council’s own energy strategy and vision which is based on solar and wind generation. I am also concerned by the potential impacts this plant would have on Luton.

“We will have an opportunity to respond formally if a planning application is submitted as Central Bedfordshire Council would need to carry out further consultation as part of the statutory planning process .

“I understand that our airport company will be considering its position on Monday.

“I hope this clears up Luton Council’s current position on the matter, but clearly this is a matter for Central Bedfordshire Council”