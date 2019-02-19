Luton Council pays tribute to former Mayor Norris Bullock

Luton Council has paid tribute to former Town Mayor Norris Bullock following his death on the island of St Vincent.

Norris Bullock, who became Mayor in 2007, sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 13.

A spokesman for the council said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Norris Bullock, he was a dedicated councillor who worked hard for his Limbury constituents from 1995 until his retirement in 2011.

“Norris was a devoted family man and a loyal Labour party member, who became Mayor in 2007.

“He was very involved with his local community, running a luncheon club with his wife and taking part in many community activities.

“He achieved much during his time in Luton, whilst remaining faithful to his home in St. Vincent in the Caribbean, visiting often. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”